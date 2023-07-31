Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in [Image 9 of 11]

    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Misawa prepare to run through an obstacle course during Misawa’s first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2023. A combat dining-in is a military tradition consisting of a dinner with bizarre rules, water fights, informal uniforms, and various other events that are conducted to enhance esprit de corps and strengthen unit morale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 23:35
    Photo ID: 7952136
    VIRIN: 230728-F-VB704-1562
    Resolution: 6010x3381
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Navy
    JASDF
    Team Misawa
    Joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in
    Bilateral Combat Dining-In

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT