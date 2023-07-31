Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in [Image 3 of 11]

    Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Team Misawa member crosses a field prior to Misawa’s first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2023. Combat dining-in events are traced from Roman legions to second-century Viking warlords who held feasts to honor military victories as well as individual and unit achievements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

