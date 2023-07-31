Members of Team Misawa laugh as they go through an obstacle course during Misawa’s first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2023. The purpose of the joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in was to bring together U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors as well as Japan Self-Defense Force members in an atmosphere of camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 23:35 Photo ID: 7952137 VIRIN: 230728-F-VB704-1592 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.23 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.