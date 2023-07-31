Misawa hosts first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in

Members of Team Misawa laugh as they go through an obstacle course during Misawa’s first joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 28, 2023. The purpose of the joint enlisted bilateral combat dining-in was to bring together U.S. Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors as well as Japan Self-Defense Force members in an atmosphere of camaraderie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
