Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol

Rear Adm. Nathan Moore, U.S. Coast Guard Seventeenth District commander, and Rear Adm. Konno Yasushige, Japanese Military Self Defense Force Training commander, exchange gifts at the Battle of Dutch Harbor Memorial Ceremony in Unalaska, Alaska, June 6, 2023. The Japanese and U.S. crews came together with the Unalaska community and officials from the Qawalangin Tribe during the 81st anniversary of the WW II Battle of Dutch Harbor ceremony to commemorate the lives lost, the community impacts, and to recognize the healing and partnership that has been built in the decades that followed. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign John Overstreet)

