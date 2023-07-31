Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol

H. Takahashi, ENS Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Mazzocoli make a clothing trade, swapping uniform items while on the flight deck of Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) moored in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 5, 2023. The ships crews built upon and shaped partnerships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Scott Mccann)

