    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol [Image 6 of 7]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    H. Takahashi, ENS Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Mazzocoli make a clothing trade, swapping uniform items while on the flight deck of Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) moored in Dutch Harbor, Alaska, June 5, 2023. The ships crews built upon and shaped partnerships. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Scott Mccann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:58
    Location: AK, US
    Alaska
    USCG
    partnerships
    Bering Sea
    ALPAT

