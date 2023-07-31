Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol [Image 3 of 7]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) crew members navigate the Bertholf’s Long Range Interceptor (LRI) Small Boat as it is launched while Bertholf is at an anchorage near Adak Island, Alaska, in the Bering Sea, May 20, 2023. Bertholf crew guarded the boundary line between the U.S. and Russian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), ensuring that the fish in U.S. waters were protected from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing from foreign nations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Oliver Fernander)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:58
    Photo ID: 7951045
    VIRIN: 230520-G-G0200-1005
    Resolution: 1968x1312
    Size: 696.34 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Alaska
    USCG
    partnerships
    Bering Sea
    ALPAT

