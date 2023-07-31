U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) crew members navigate the Bertholf’s Long Range Interceptor (LRI) Small Boat as it is launched while Bertholf is at an anchorage near Adak Island, Alaska, in the Bering Sea, May 20, 2023. Bertholf crew guarded the boundary line between the U.S. and Russian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), ensuring that the fish in U.S. waters were protected from illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing from foreign nations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Oliver Fernander)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.