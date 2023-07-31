Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) small boat crew transits to a commercial fishing vessel to conduct an at-sea boarding on the ice edge of the Bering Sea, April 20, 2023. While patrolling the Bering Sea, Bertholf’s crew members conducted 15 boardings of commercial fishing vessels, ensuring compliance with federal fisheries laws, and preserving the highly valuable U.S. living marine resources. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Roisin Beirne)

