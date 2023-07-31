U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) sails alongside Japanese Military Self Defense Force Training Ships HATAKAZE and KASHIMA in the Bering Sea, June 3, 2023. In a demonstration of alliance between Japan and the United States, Bertholf conducted major at-sea and shore side engagements with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) training ships Kashima and Hatakaze. During the at-sea engagement, Bertholf, Kashima and Hatakaze executed multiple formations, and during a farewell pass, the JMSDF personnel displayed a highly impressive drumline performance on their flight deck. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Scott McCann)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7951055
|VIRIN:
|230603-G-G0200-1007
|Resolution:
|2407x1607
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT