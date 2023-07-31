Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol [Image 5 of 7]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol

    AK, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) sails alongside Japanese Military Self Defense Force Training Ships HATAKAZE and KASHIMA in the Bering Sea, June 3, 2023. In a demonstration of alliance between Japan and the United States, Bertholf conducted major at-sea and shore side engagements with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) training ships Kashima and Hatakaze. During the at-sea engagement, Bertholf, Kashima and Hatakaze executed multiple formations, and during a farewell pass, the JMSDF personnel displayed a highly impressive drumline performance on their flight deck. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Cmdr. Scott McCann)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    partnerships
    Bering Sea
    ALPAT

