A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) crew deploys an Over the Horizon (OTH) Mk. IV small boat to conduct a commercial fishing vessel boarding in the Bering Sea, April 20, 2023. Bertholf’s crew members conducted 15 boardings of commercial fishing vessels, ensuring compliance with federal fisheries laws, and preserving the highly valuable U.S. living marine resources and ensuring the U.S. fishing fleet have sufficient safety equipment to survive in the event of an at-sea emergency(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Roisin Beirne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7951044 VIRIN: 230420-G-G0200-1009 Resolution: 1575x1050 Size: 753.5 KB Location: AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.