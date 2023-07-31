Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol [Image 2 of 7]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) crew deploys an Over the Horizon (OTH) Mk. IV small boat to conduct a commercial fishing vessel boarding in the Bering Sea, April 20, 2023. Bertholf’s crew members conducted 15 boardings of commercial fishing vessels, ensuring compliance with federal fisheries laws, and preserving the highly valuable U.S. living marine resources and ensuring the U.S. fishing fleet have sufficient safety equipment to survive in the event of an at-sea emergency(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Roisin Beirne)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:58
    Alaska
    USCG
    partnerships
    Bering Sea
    ALPAT

