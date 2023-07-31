Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf conducts120-day Bering Sea patrol

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf (WMSL 750) crew members render honors to the Japanese Military Self Defense Force Training Ship HATAKAZE and crew from the bridge wing of Bertholf in the Bering Sea, June 3, 2023. In a demonstration of alliance between Japan and the United States, Bertholf conducted major at-sea and shore side engagements with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) training ships Kashima and Hatakaze. During the at-sea engagement, Bertholf, Kashima and Hatakaze executed multiple formations, and during a farewell pass, the JMSDF personnel displayed a highly impressive drumline performance on their flight deck. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Oliver Fernander)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7951048
|VIRIN:
|230603-G-G0200-1234
|Resolution:
|3629x2420
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
