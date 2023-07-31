Airman 1st Class Tayven Steele, right, and Staff Sgt. Taylor Collins, 35th FGS dedicated crew chiefs, perform pre-flight inspections on an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. The 35th FGS deployed a small group of maintainers who focused on honing their agile combat employment techniques while ensuring all 35th Fighter Squadron aircraft were in top shape for bilateral training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 22:47 Photo ID: 7949502 VIRIN: 230725-F-EZ422-1045 Resolution: 4180x2781 Size: 4.32 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.