35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

Members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron walk the flightline towards F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. The 35th FGS dispatched a small group of maintainers who focused on honing their agile combat employment techniques while ensuring all 35th Fighter Squadron aircraft were in top shape for bilateral training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

