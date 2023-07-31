Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron walk the flightline towards F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. The 35th FGS dispatched a small group of maintainers who focused on honing their agile combat employment techniques while ensuring all 35th Fighter Squadron aircraft were in top shape for bilateral training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    This work, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROKAF
    35th FS
    Cheongju
    Buddy Squadron
    35th FGS
    151st FS

