35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

Members of the 35th Fighter Generation Squadron complete repairs on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. To hone their agile combat employment techniques, members of the 35th FGS trained aircraft maintenance skills that they do not perform regularly in their assigned air force specialty code. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

