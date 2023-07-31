35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

Staff Sgt. Clay Fulfer, left, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, and Staff Sgt. Mykelti Chatman, 35th FGS aircraft electrical environmental systems technician, perform initial checks of the landing equipment on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. Throughout the week, Airmen from both countries improved their capabilities while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-ROK Alliance through focused training both in the air and on the ground. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

Date Taken: 07.24.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 Photo ID: 7949497 Location: KR