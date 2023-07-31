35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

Staff Sgt. Mykelti Chatman, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron aircraft electrical environmental systems technician, inspects the landing equipment of an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. During the training event, the 35th FGS honed their agile combat employment techniques while ensuring all 35th Fighter Squadron aircraft were in top shape for bilateral training missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

