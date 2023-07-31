35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron taxi to the runway before taking off during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. The event is regularly held at different bases to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

