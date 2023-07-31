Two F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron taxi to the runway before taking off during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. The event is regularly held at different bases to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)
35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities
