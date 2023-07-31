35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. Buddy Squadron events are regularly held at different bases around the Korean peninsula to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

