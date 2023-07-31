Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities [Image 4 of 7]

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.24.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 35th Fighter Squadron takes off during a U.S.-Republic of Korea Buddy Squadron event at Cheongju Air Base, ROK, July 25, 2023. Buddy Squadron events are regularly held at different bases around the Korean peninsula to give pilots from both countries a chance to learn with and from each other while strengthening shared tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 22:46
    Photo ID: 7949499
    VIRIN: 230725-F-EZ422-1373
    Resolution: 4627x3079
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Samuel Earick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities
    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities
    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities
    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities
    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities
    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities
    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron focuses on ACE capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    35th FS
    Cheongju
    Buddy Squadron
    35th FGS
    151st FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT