374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command

Maj. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives his first salute as the newly appointed commander at a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. Bowersox assumed command of the 374th SFS from Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

