    374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command [Image 3 of 6]

    374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Vetter (left), 374th Mission Support Group commander, receives a squadron guidon from Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman, former 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. Maj. Glenn Bowersox assumed command of the 374th SFS from Stillman. Under Stillman’s command, 374th SFS Airmen garnered 51 wing and higher headquarters awards, including the 2021 Pacific Air Forces Outstanding Medium Security Forces Unit award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 02:16
    Photo ID: 7936920
    VIRIN: 230712-F-JB191-1024
    Resolution: 6040x4314
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
