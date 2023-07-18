374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Maj. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives his first salute...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | Maj. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, gives his first salute as the newly appointed commander at a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. Bowersox assumed command of the 374th SFS from Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

Maj. Glenn Bowersox assumed command of the 374th Security Forces Squadron from Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 12.

Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374th SFS, and representatives from across the base.



“It’s truly been my honor to serve beside you and work for you,” said Stillman. “Thank you again, it's been a phenomenal time. It’s a small Air Force, I look forward to seeing you all again.”



Stillman leaves with several noteworthy accomplishments, to include leading over 300 defenders, civilians and Japanese employees to protect over 11,000 people and $4.3 million in assets at the Indo-Pacific’s key airlift hub. The 374th SFS also garnered 51 wing and higher headquarters awards under Stillman’s command, including the Pacific Air Forces Outstanding Medium Security Forces Unit award, in 2021.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“To the men and women of the 374th Security Forces Squadron, I look forward to meeting and getting to know each and every one of you,” said Bowersox. “I am very proud and humble to have the opportunity to serve as your commander. Thank you for everything you have done and thank you in advance for everything you're about to do.”



The 374th Security Forces Squadron is responsible for the protection of DoD facilities, equipment and aircraft on the installation. It also provides information security, confinement, combat arms training, and ensures readiness of mobility personnel for wartime missions.