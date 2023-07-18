230712-F-PM645-1398
Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman, former 374th Security Forces commander, gives his final salute to members of the 374th SFS during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. Maj. Glenn Bowersox assumed command of the 374th SFS from Stillman. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 02:16
|Photo ID:
|7936922
|VIRIN:
|230712-F-PM645-1398
|Resolution:
|1733x1153
|Size:
|377.49 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|7
This work, 374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command [Image 6 of 6], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT