374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command

Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman (right), former 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, receives a meritorious service commendation from Col. Ryan Vetter, 374th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. Maj. Glenn Bowersox assumed command of the 374th SFS from Stillman. Under Stillman’s command, 374th SFS Airmen garnered 51 wing and higher headquarters awards, including the 2021 Pacific Air Forces Outstanding Medium Security Forces Unit award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

