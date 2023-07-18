Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command [Image 4 of 6]

    374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Vetter (left), 374th Mission Support Group commander, hands a squadron guidon to Maj. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. Bowersox assumed command of the 374th SFS from Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2023
    Date Posted: 07.27.2023 02:16
    Photo ID: 7936921
    VIRIN: 230712-F-JB191-1026
    Resolution: 5878x4199
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
