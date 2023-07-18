374th Security Forces Squadron Changes Command

Col. Ryan Vetter (left), 374th Mission Support Group commander, hands a squadron guidon to Maj. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, July 12, 2023. Bowersox assumed command of the 374th SFS from Lt. Col. Matthew Stillman. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha White)

