230726-N-CV021-1208 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday speaks to crewmembers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), July 26. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 21:09
|Photo ID:
|7936597
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-CV021-1208
|Resolution:
|4995x3330
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|6
This work, CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius [Image 10 of 10], by SN Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT