230726-N-CV021-1208 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday speaks to crewmembers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), July 26. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 21:09 Photo ID: 7936597 VIRIN: 230726-N-CV021-1208 Resolution: 4995x3330 Size: 1.3 MB Location: JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius [Image 10 of 10], by SN Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.