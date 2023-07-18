Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CNO visits USS Higgins [Image 1 of 10]

    CNO visits USS Higgins

    JAPAN

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Arthur Rosen 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday salutes sideboys while boarding the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), July 26. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2023 21:09
    Photo ID: 7936583
    VIRIN: 230726-N-YA628-1040
    Resolution: 5181x3454
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO visits USS Higgins [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CNO visits USS Higgins
    CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius
    CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius
    CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius
    CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius
    CNO visits USS Higgins
    CNO meets USS Higgins Sailors
    Mrs. Gilday meets with USS Higgins Sailors
    CNO visits USS Higgins
    CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tour
    brow
    CNO
    quarterdeck
    visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT