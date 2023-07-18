230726-N-CV021-1096 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday talks to Sailors in the Chiefs Mess aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), July 26. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 21:09 Photo ID: 7936596 VIRIN: 230726-N-CV021-1096 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.55 MB Location: JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CNO visits USS Higgins [Image 10 of 10], by SN Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.