CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday takes a selfie with crew members assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)

