Mrs. Gilday meets with USS Higgins Sailors

230726-N-CV021-1086 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) – Linda Gilday talks with Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), July 26. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexandria Esteban)

