CNO meets USS Higgins Sailors

230726-N-CV021-1023 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday boards the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), July 26. Higgins is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alexandria Esteban)
