CNO Presents Spokane Trophy to USS Milius

YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 26, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday speaks to crew members assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69), July 26. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2023 21:09
|Photo ID:
|7936585
|VIRIN:
|230726-N-YA628-1323
|Resolution:
|5283x3774
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
