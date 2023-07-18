Shaw hosts local firefighters for live aircraft fire exercise

A Sumter Fire Department student participates in an aircraft live fire exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 21, 2023. Working with and teaching local firefighters through aircraft live fire exercises builds trust between the organizations and heightens safety in the occurrence of an aircraft crash or emergency landing outside of the Shaw airfield. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

