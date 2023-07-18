Shaw hosts local firefighters for live aircraft fire exercise

U.S. Air Force Fire & Emergency Services Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, Sumter Fire Department students and South Carolina Fire Academy instructors take part in an aircraft live fire exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 21, 2023. The “Municipal Approach to Aircraft Rescue Firefighting” certification gives civilian firefighters an introduction into aircraft rescue and firefighting, adding an extra level of safety for both Shaw personnel and local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

