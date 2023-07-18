U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ally Harley-Grace, 20th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire & Emergency Service (F&ES) Airman, participates in an aircraft live fire exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 21, 2023. By training together, Shaw F&ES can seamlessly and more effectively work with the Sumter Fire Department to save lives and property, benefiting the base and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2023 09:27 Photo ID: 7935135 VIRIN: 230621-F-AM378-1417 Resolution: 3794x2710 Size: 850.45 KB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw hosts local firefighters for live aircraft fire exercise [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Meghan Hutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.