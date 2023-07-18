Shaw hosts local firefighters for live aircraft fire exercise

Sumter Fire Department students take part in an aircraft live fire exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 21, 2023. Shaw Fire & Emergency Services and the Sumter Fire Department have a strong mutual aid agreement whereby the agencies often work and train together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)
