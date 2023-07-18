Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw hosts local firefighters for live aircraft fire exercise [Image 3 of 12]

    Shaw hosts local firefighters for live aircraft fire exercise

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Fire & Emergency Services Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron, Sumter Fire Department students and South Carolina Fire Academy instructors take part in an aircraft live fire exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 21, 2023. To receive their “Municipal Approach to Aircraft Rescue Firefighting” certification, the Sumter Fire Department students had to train with live aircraft burns, building relationships between the Sumter community and Shaw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    Shaw AFB
    live fire exercise
    firefighting
    firefighters
    20th FW

