    Shaw hosts local firefighters for live aircraft fire exercise [Image 8 of 12]

    Shaw hosts local firefighters for live aircraft fire exercise

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A South Carolina Fire Academy instructor takes part in an aircraft live fire exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 21, 2023. By training together, Shaw Fire and Emergency Services can seamlessly and more effectively work with the Sumter Fire Department to save lives and property, benefiting the base and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Meghan Hutton)

    Shaw AFB
    live fire exercise
    firefighting
    firefighters
    20th FW

