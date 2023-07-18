55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

The family of U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, sings the Air Force Song at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. The three members pictured have all served in the U.S. Air Force with a combined total of over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)
