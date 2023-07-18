The family of U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, sings the Air Force Song at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. The three members pictured have all served in the U.S. Air Force with a combined total of over 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:29 Photo ID: 7932813 VIRIN: 230616-F-QY889-1120 Resolution: 2563x1831 Size: 2.4 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 7 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.