55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, right, and Col. Angela Edmonson, 20th Maintenance Group commander, left, sit as they are introduced during an assumption of command ceremony at Shaw Air Fighter Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. During the ceremony, the current group commander bestows the responsibility to the incoming squadron commander, further propelling the diversity and manpower of U.S. Air Force leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

