    55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 2 of 6]

    55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron salute during an assumption of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. At the time of the assumption of command ceremony’s founding in Prussia, organizational flags were developed with colors and symbols unique to that particular unit; this tradition continues to the present day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    This work, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Assumption of command
    20th FW
    55 FGS

