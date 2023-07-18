U.S. Airmen assigned to the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron salute during an assumption of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. At the time of the assumption of command ceremony’s founding in Prussia, organizational flags were developed with colors and symbols unique to that particular unit; this tradition continues to the present day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:29 Photo ID: 7932809 VIRIN: 230616-F-QY889-1055 Resolution: 2511x1794 Size: 2.86 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.