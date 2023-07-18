55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, right, accepts the 55th FGS guidon from Col. Angela Edmonson, 20th Maintenance Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. Accepting the unit guidon is an important process during an assumption of command ceremony as it formally recognizes the new commander and shows they are prepared to take command of the unit and lead them to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

