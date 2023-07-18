Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 4 of 6]

    55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) commander, right, accepts the 55th FGS guidon from Col. Angela Edmonson, 20th Maintenance Group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. Accepting the unit guidon is an important process during an assumption of command ceremony as it formally recognizes the new commander and shows they are prepared to take command of the unit and lead them to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:29
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Shaw AFB
    Assumption of command
    20th FW
    55 FGS

