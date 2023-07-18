55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron displays a specialty decal with the name of Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, for an assumption of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. The assumption of command ceremony is rooted in military history, dating back to the 18th century during the reign of King Frederick the Great of Prussia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

Date Taken: 06.16.2023
Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US