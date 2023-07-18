Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron displays a specialty decal with the name of Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron incoming commander, for an assumption of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. The assumption of command ceremony is rooted in military history, dating back to the 18th century during the reign of King Frederick the Great of Prussia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 07.25.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 7932808
    VIRIN: 230616-F-QY889-1005
    Resolution: 2822x2016
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    Assumption of command
    20th FW
    55 FGS

