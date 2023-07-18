55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, renders his first salute to his squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. Throughout history, military organizations have used many methods to perform salutes. Depending on the situation a salute could be a hand or body gesture, cannon or rifle shots, hoisting of flags, removing headgear, or other means of showing respect or deference.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

