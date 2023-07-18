Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 5 of 6]

    55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Daniel Kenney, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron commander, renders his first salute to his squadron at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 16, 2023. Throughout history, military organizations have used many methods to perform salutes. Depending on the situation a salute could be a hand or body gesture, cannon or rifle shots, hoisting of flags, removing headgear, or other means of showing respect or deference.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron assumption of Command [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    Assumption of command
    20th FW
    55 FGS

