From ship to shore

Lt. Dylan Christianson, Seaman Boatswain's Mate Cameron Horton, both assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, along with a crew member from the Bandicoot, drive the collapsible pipeline ashore during Talisman Sabre 23 in Weipa, Australia, July 21, 2023. Christianson and Horton are part of the Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore operation demonstrating critical logistical capabilities in the IndoPacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell)

