Lt. Dylan Christianson, Seaman Boatswain’s Mate Cameron Horton, both assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, along with a crew member from the Bandicoot, wait to receive the line for the collapsible pipeline ashore during Talisman Sabre 23 in Weipa, Australia, July 21, 2023. Christianson and Horton are part of the Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore operation demonstrating critical logistical capabilities in the IndoPacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 20:59 Photo ID: 7929290 VIRIN: 230722-A-OT725-1128 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 907.14 KB Location: AU Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From ship to shore [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.