    Rehearsal of concept [Image 10 of 16]

    Rehearsal of concept

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Jeremy Matsumoto, commander, 610 Engineer Support Company, 555 Engineer Brigade, participates in the rehearsal of concept brief during Talisman Sabre 23 in Weipa, Australia, July 21, 2023. Vaughn, along with joint and combined partners, are part of the Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore operation demonstrating critical logistical capabilities in the IndoPacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell)

