Capt. Clovis Vaughn, operations officer, 475th Quartermaster Group, U.S. Army Reserves, leads the rehearsal of concept brief during Talisman Sabre 23 in Weipa, Australia, July 20, 2023. Vaughn, along with joint and combined partners, are part of the Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore operation demonstrating critical logistical capabilities in the IndoPacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2023 Date Posted: 07.22.2023 20:59 Photo ID: 7929284 VIRIN: 230721-A-OT725-1121 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 458.17 KB Location: AU Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rehearsal of concept [Image 16 of 16], by MAJ Jonathon Daniell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.