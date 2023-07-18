The finishing touches

Staff Sgt. Tristan Trespeces, heavy equipment operator, 339 Quartermaster Company, moves a pump station while operating a rough terrain container handler during Talisman Sabre 23 in Weipa, Australia, July 18, 2023. Trespeces is part of the Joint Petroleum Over-the-Shore operation demonstrating critical logistical capabilities in the IndoPacific region. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Jonathon Daniell)

