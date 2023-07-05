Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amber Hopson, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team leader, prepares for a mission on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2023. The 726th EMSS provides security forces, satellite communications, munitions support, vehicle management, contracting, finance and logistics in support of operations in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

