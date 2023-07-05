Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Julia Pennington, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team leader, prepares for a mission on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2023. FAST personnel protect aircrews and aircraft in hostile areas, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible airpower in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

