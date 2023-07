Airmen of 726th EMSS protect Airpower in East Africa

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Naomi Lowry, 726th Expeditionary Mission Support Squadron Fly-Away Security Team leader, boards a C-130 J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 15, 2023. FAST personnel protect aircrews and aircraft in hostile areas, enabling the 449th Air Expeditionary Group to provide secure, reliable and flexible airpower in East Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2023 Date Posted: 07.20.2023 06:31 Photo ID: 7923545 VIRIN: 230715-F-TO545-2132 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 15.55 MB Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ